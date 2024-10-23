Watch: Shropshire cricket hero conquers three-peak challenge in The Alps to raise funds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sacha Lee, who is a Cricket Shropshire Community and Schools Officer, works within the county delivering Chance to Shine projects aimed to take cricket to schools and communities where children may face additional barriers to play and reap the benefits of taking part.

The 47-year-old embarked on a mountain trek challenge earlier this month through the national cricket charity and raised more than £2,000 that will go towards funding three new Chance to Shine Street Clubs for a year.

Sacha, from Bridgnorth and originally Ludlow, received the Chance to Shine National Community Cricket Award at a ceremony in London last year after being nominated for her amazing work in the county. She said it is her "passion" to deliver the community projects in the region.

Sacha Lee, 47, during her charity trek in the Alps

Between October 6 and 10, the cricket coach was one of eight people taking on a three peak challenge in The Alps across both France and Switzerland. The group was based in Chamonix and was supported by a team of experts to conquer their charity treks, and Sacha documented her trip though a series of videos and social media posts.

Overcoming a fear of heights - although she covered her head for a while during the group's trip up the mountains - Sacha is hoping to raise a total of £2,700 if possible.

Sacha said: "Through the Chance to Shine charity I had the chance to take part in the trek which was going to raise funds for three street projects for a year, which excited me because that’s my passion and I've really seen how children in deprived areas have used these projects to go on and represent the county or just enables them to have more confidence in school or family life.

"I thought I'm going to have a go, but for someone like me who is scared of heights I thought it would be tricky.

"I signed on and about nine weeks before the trek I thought I better get a bit fit."

Sacha Lee, 47, during her charity trek in the Alps

The treks featured around 1,000 metres of elevation gain each day to summits as high as 2,700 metres - the equivalent of Ben Nevis on top of itself.

Over the years, Sacha has tackled the Three Peaks Challenge in the UK and trekked in the Himalayas, however she still felt the need for training around local hills and landscapes.

"The Wrekin became my best friend," added the 47-year-old. "I've also got a lovely big, steep gradient hill where I live. I was really keen to use Shropshire but I did a day trip with my children to Snowdon and a couple of weeks before the trek I decided to go up Scafell Pike solo."

Sacha was one of eight in the group.

It was hard graft too for Sacha with the steep inclines and long days, but the cricket coach was delighted to complete the challenge and hopes it can inspire others in the region to take on their own fundraisers.

She said: "It was a really good team and to raise £2,000 so far is fantastic.

"I've got a really good relationship with our umpires within Shropshire and they gave me some money as well.

Sacha Lee, 47, during her charity trek in the Alps

"I'm pleased I did it and hopefully it will encourage more people to raise money in obscure ways."

You can support Sacha's fundraising efforts on her GoFundMe page.