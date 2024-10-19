Watch the scene as the River Severn in Bridgnorth rises above 'property flooding' watermark towards its peak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Our video shows the scene in Bridgnorth this afternoon as the river rises towards a predicted peak there on Saturday evening.

Properties on the riverside in Bridgnorth look to be protected against the rising waters if surrounded by the murky depths on the River Severn.

With blue skies above the town there has been some respite from the rains which recently dumped huge amounts of water on the region.

Aerial view of the scene in Bridgnorth as river set to peak.

Upstream of Bridgnorth, in the flood plains around Welshpool were filled with water ready to make its way through Shropshire.

The dramatic scenes near Welshpool. Picture: Tom Fewtrell

Tom Fewtrell recorded the scene with his drone camera.

He said: "It was recorded just off the Buttington Roundabout in Welshpool, I was parked in the layby with the Lloyds Animal Feeds truck heading towards Oswestry.

The dramatic scenes near Welshpool. Picture: Tom Fewtrell

"I've never seen it rise so high so quickly. The fields just couldn't take the water into the ground fast enough. Immense amount of water in such a short period of time."

But in Shrewsbury the river level has peaked and is now slowly receding again.

Fortunately, although Shropshire will be side-swiped by Storm Ashley tomorrow with some rain and wind associated with that low pressure system, there are no current weather warnings for this area that have been issued by the Met Office.