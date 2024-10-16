Bridgnorth curry house proves it is hot stuff by winning Best Restaurant at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amjad Ali and his team at Eurasia Tandoori restaurant won in the Best Restaurant category at this year's Curry Life Awards.

Staged by Britain’s renowned curry magazine, Curry Life, the awards were announced at a glittering event on Sunday at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.

Mr Ali and his award

Speaking after the ceremony, Amjad Ali said: "We're thrilled to have won this award, having previously won a Curry Life Award last year. It's a hugely positive achievement and one to be very proud of.

"If we did not maintain our high standards, we would see a reduction in trade. We always try to source the best ingredients. Eurasia prides itself on offering customers the best quality possible and more.”

Mr Ali at the Curry Life Awards, Grosvenor Square

Speaking after the 15th annual Curry Life awards ceremony, Curry Life Media group editor, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "A major aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best, something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

“Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.”

"The awards event is an annual celebration of British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of over £4 billion.”

Keynote speakers at the awards included Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting MP. He said: “Congratulations to everyone for their success at these awards. The hospitality industry has an enormous contribution to make to our country.

"But there’s something more fundamental about what the hospitality industry does, and what curry houses across the country do, which is about bringing people together, making connections and creating communities. It’s about making sure our high streets are thriving, and where people want to spend time and money and enjoy family and friendship.

"In the Budget and beyond we will be doing everything that we can not just to support our large businesses, but to support our SMEs too.”

Another key speaker was Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, founder and chairman of Cobra Beer and former president of the CBI - who added: "The curry industry continues to play a crucial role in British society, contributing over £4 billion in annual sales and employing thousands of hardworking individuals, a vital contribution to the British economy and hospitality sector. While we’ve faced significant challenges in recent years—from rising costs to labour shortages—the industry’s strength and determination remain unwavering.

"At Cobra Beer, we are immensely proud to stand alongside curry restaurants across the UK, grateful for their loyalty and resilience. Together, we look ahead with optimism, knowing that our shared commitment will help us thrive in the face of any challenge."

Other guests at the awards ceremony included GB News presenter Camilla Tominey—who hosted the event—as well as Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Rushanara Ali MP, Charlotte Nichols MP and Jade Botterill MP.

Rushanara Ali said: “The British curry industry has been absolutely vital - it has not only created opportunities for the British Asian community but also built a multi-billion pound industry. So it’s wonderful to see the industry going from strength to strength. Huge congratulations to all the nominees and winners.”