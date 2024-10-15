Thousands set to be raised after Bridgnorth walkers get their steps in
Nearly 100 brave walkers took part in a town's annual "Up the Steps Walk” in which they had to clamber up more than 800 steps.
Organised by Bridgnorth Rotary Club, Sunday saw 95 walkers take on the challenge on a dry but chilly day.
The walkers set off from the Town Hall in Bridgnorth High Street to walk up all the 800 steps from Low Town to High Town to raise much needed funds for their favourite charities.
As well as entry fees totalling £920 which goes to the Rotary Club’s charity fund to support local and national good causes, the walkers raised money for charities including Cancer Research, West Midlands Autism, Children in need and Action against Pulmonary Fibrosis. Among Bridgnorth good causes supported were the Green Shop, the Rugby Club and the Hockey Club.
First man home from the 8 kilometre walk, Pete Stoker, completed the course in only 57 minutes.
He said: “It was a great walk and I did it 3 minutes quicker than last year.”
Others were not quite so quick. The last ones home took just over two hours. They said they found it hard work, but were glad they were able to finish the course and raise money for their charity.
Organiser Elwyn Jones said: “Although the walk isn’t a race, people put effort in to do the best they can. We were pleased to see so many participants this year. There were more walkers than last year.
"Although the final numbers are not in yet, we already know that at least £5,705 has been raised for good causes. The final figure will be much higher. Last year’s event raised around £12,000.”
President of Bridgnorth Rotary Club, David Chantrey added: ”It was good to see so many people putting in such a lot of effort to help their chosen charity. Everyone, even the youngest and oldest, seemed to enjoy the walk around parts of Bridgnorth they had probably never seen before, thanks to all the Rotary members and others who helped to staff the event as marshals and supporters. It was a great day and we look forward to organising another Up the Steps Walk next October.”