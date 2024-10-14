Untaxed car seized in Highley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Mitsubishi four-wheel-drive was seized by officers working with Highley Safer Neighbourhood Team helping with local issues raised through Highley Parish Council.

The seized car

A spokesperson for the SNT said: "Parking and untaxed vehicles are regularly highlighted as causing annoyance to residents, whilst on patrol officers identified the vehicle as having no tax. This vehicle has been removed and taken to the police pound where the owner will have to pay to reclaim his vehicle.

He added that officers also offered "words of advice" to residents around responsibilities of vehicle ownership including insurance, vehicle excise duty, and MOT certification.