Casualties 'left in care of ambulance service' after car overturns on country road near Bridgnorth

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the scene of a road traffic collision at around 7.23pm on Saturday.

The incident, which happened on the B4555 Ingram Lane near Bridgnorth, involved an overturned hatchback.

Firefighters from Cleobury Mortimer, Telford Central and Wellington Station attended the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

According to the fire service, passengers had "self-extricated" before their arrival.

Just before 8.10pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that the casualties were "left in the care of ambulance crews".

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.