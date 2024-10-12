Woman who has beat breast cancer four times celebrates milestone birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After being diagnosed with breast cancer aged 42, Shirley Rutter didn't think she would make it past 50, but she didn't let her diagnosis hold her back.

Shirley began fundraising for breast cancer charities when she was recovering from her first episode in 1998 when she leapt out of a plane for a parachute jump, and over the years she has found herself scuba diving, climbing the Himalayas, not to mention dozens of fundraising events, charity walks and other drives to raise awareness and cash for breast cancer charities.

Last Wednesday, the charity champion hosted a gathering at Bridgnorth Library where she talked about some of her fundraising escapades.

Shirley said: “I was 70 in July, and was 42 when I was first diagnosed and I didn't think I'd make it past 50. My mum died of breast cancer at 52, so I thought that would be a good milestone but here I am at 70.

“What has helped is that I have a very dark sense of humour. I've always had a positive mindset.

“I leapt out of a place when I was recovering from my first episode, and between rounds of chemotherapy in the past I've gone scuba diving, but I've always been someone that likes doing things so it has never held me back.”

Shirley (seated on the left) at the event on Wednesday

Her fundraising efforts for breast cancer have even seen her invited to St James's Palace to meet Prince Charles before he became king, and she estimates that over the years she has helped raise more than £200,000 for charity.

She added: “What I really want to say is thank you to the people and organisations of Bridgnorth who have been so brilliant over the years.”

If you wish to support breast cancer charities, you can do so at: breastcancernow.org