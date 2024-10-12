Huge £1 million countryside home near Bridgnorth up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lane Green Coppice in the village of Six Ashes near Bridgnorth was built by the current owners in 1978 and offers "immense further potential" according to the listing.

The property arranged over two floors offers an extensive driveway, large gardens that includes a pond and surrounding woodland, as well as six bedrooms inside. The listing also says an outbuilding provides "potential for a separate dwelling, subject to planning consent".

Land Green Coppice in Six Ashes near Bridgnorth, picture: Rightmove and Eden Midcalf

The village countryside home has been listed for exactly £1 million with Eden Midcalf estate agents.

The listing describes Lane Green Coppice as: "A large six bedroom detached property set within approximately 7.2 acres and entirely concealed by attractive well established woodland.

Large gardens and woodland areas, picture: Rightmove and Eden Midcalf

"Lane Green Coppice was built by the current owners in 1978 and offers immense further potential, affording an incredibly generous layout arranged over two floors, including three reception rooms, six potential bedrooms (master enjoying an en-suite shower room) and two family bathrooms.

Gated access leads to an extensive driveway, picture: Rightmove and Eden Midcalf

"Accessed via gates and a private tree-lined driveway, the property opens to a sizeable gravel driveway, with access to a double garage. The house is surrounded by beautiful gardens including large lawns, various fruit trees and a pond. The gardens are surrounded by established woodland, which provide an abundance of space for wildlife to thrive."

Inside Lane Green Coppice that is for sale for £1 million, picture: Rightmove and Eden Midcalf

The large driveway offers ample off-road parking and is surrounded by shrub borders with open access to the rear gardens and woodland.

Garage with potential to convert, picture: Rightmove and Eden Midcalf

Meanwhile, the double garage includes lighting, power points and a window to the front elevation.

Inside Lane Green Coppice that is for sale for £1 million, picture: Rightmove and Eden Midcalf

"A personal visit is essential for the full potential of this fantastic large family property and its generous layout and wonderful rural setting to be fully appreciated," adds the listing.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.