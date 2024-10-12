Bridgnorth bridal designer 'thrilled' to make the finals of wedding awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

My Little Wedding Shop in the town's Castle Terrace is a finalist in the The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 (TWIA).

The TWIA is a nationwide awards program that recognises and rewards excellence in the wedding industry and is based on votes from brides and grooms as well as expert judges.

My Little Wedding Shop has been shortlisted in the regional finals for the West Midlands in the Seamstress and Tailor category.

The shop specialises in sustainable designed bridal wear.

Jen Bone

Owner, Jen Bone, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that My little Wedding Shop is a regional finalist at the Wedding Industry Awards!

“It means the world to me as a bridal designer to know that my fantastic brides have both nominated and voted for me—it's truly an honour to be part of their special moments."

The bridal wear shop is not the only Bridgnorth business to have been nominated for the TWIA.

Davenport House in Worfield has also been shortlisted in the Historic Building Venue category for the West Midlands.

Davenport House near Worfield

The West Midlands winners will be announced at an awards night on Tuesday November 19 at The Mount Hotel in Wolverhampton.

The winners will then go on to the finals, set to be held on Wednesday, January 22 at The Underglobe in London.