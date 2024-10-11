Professor hopes to kick up a stink at Bridgnorth talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Professor Mike Haynes, a retired lecturer from the University of Wolverhampton, is the first speaker for the Bridgnorth Historical Society's 2024/25 season.

Professor Haynes

His talk, entitled “Getting Rid of the Stink - a Public Health Revolution” will be given on October 21 in the Community Centre, Low Town Bridgnorth at 7.30pm.

Professor Haynes has written extensively about the history of public health and infectious disease, its relationship to sewage and dirty water, and how the problem was though to be solved in Britain and the west until the coronavirus pandemic found the UK's public health system weakened and then sidelined.

His talk coincides wit the 90-year anniversary of the Bridgnorth Historical Society, one of the oldest society’s in the town still operating. Its members also volunteer as stewards in the Northgate Museum.

Anybody wishing to attend any of the talks for the society's 2024/25 season is welcome to go along – admission costs £5.