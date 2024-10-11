Bridgnorth 10k joins forces with Severn Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth 10k, being held on Sunday, October 20, has joined forces with the independent charity that serves Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and North Powys, caring for patients in its hospices and in their homes.

Outside shop: Race director Vicky Morris (left) and Nicky Green, senior community fundraiser at Severn Hospice

As part of the link-up with the Bridgnorth 10k, any profits from this year’s race will be donated to Severn Hospice.

The charity will also have its branding and heart logo on drinks bottles that will be given to all finishers of the 6.22-mile race.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re delighted to be linking up with Severn Hospice.

“With its shop on the High Street, the hospice is not only hugely popular but is a real hub of the community.

“So if the race does make a profit, it feels right that any money will go to a local deserving cause that means something to local people.”

Severn Hospice’s 30 stores – including one on Bridgnorth High Street, opposite where the race starts and finishes – raised £1.5 million towards the care it provides last year.

Nicky Green, senior community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “It is wonderful to have support from the organisers of the Bridgnorth 10k.

“As with so many of the sporting events that take place around the region and raise funds for us, this is very a very popular event and we are so grateful to the organisers for their generosity.

“The hospice has been at the heart of the community for 35 years and that is thanks to organisations and supporters such as them.

“We hope the event goes well; we are very grateful for the support.”

Runners can still sign up for the race, which starts at 11am – but are urged to enter now to avoid disappointment, with just a few dozen places left.

Entry costs £23 and £25 for affiliated and unaffiliated runners respectively. Anyone interested in entering should visit stuweb.co.uk/events/2024/10/20/4444/

Entries close at midnight on October 17, 2024.

All finishers receive a superb technical T-shirt, and medal, as well as the water bottle.

Severn Hospice already supports several local races, offering free entry to runners at last week’s Shrewsbury Half Marathon and the forthcoming 10k races at Wem and Wellington in return for sponsorship,

The organisation, which has 35 years of providing care, supports 3,000 families facing heartbreak, while its Hospice at Home specialist nurses made 9,500 visits last year.

Prizes in the race will go to the first, second and third placed males and females overall and age category prizes for the winning male and female in the over-40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s categories.

Organisers also welcome the support of businesses. On race day, banners, supplied by your company, can be displayed on safety barriers on the High Street at a cost of £100 or £200, depending on size.

Interested parties should email enquiries@bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk

