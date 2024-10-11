10 eye-opening pictures turning back time to Bridgnorth between 2000 and 2010
Life was busy in Bridgnorth after the turn of the millennium as a lorry crashed into a bridge, protestors lined the streets, and diggers began demolishing well-known council buildings.
We've taken a dive into our archives to take a look at what was happening in Bridgnorth in the 2000s.
Residents partied hard into the night as we entered a new era, then a year later more than 200 pro-hunters congregated in the high street to protest against government plans.
A lot has changed in the Shropshire town during the last 24 years - let's take a look back at life in Bridgnorth between 2000 and 2010.
The millennium
Residents of Bridgnorth celebrated the new year and millennium partying in the High Street.
Pictured is a busy scene on the stroke of midnight as 1999 turned into 2000.
A bridge too far for this lorry driver
When this lorry crashed into a Bridgnorth bridge, it really raised the bar on accidents.
Pictured is the lorry stuck under the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) bridge in Bridgnorth as a SVR train passes overhead.