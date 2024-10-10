Volunteers muck in to clear up streets ahead of town's annual 10K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Sunday, members of Bridgnorth Running Club, organiser James Gittins, Bridgnorth Rotary Club, Councillors Rachel Connolly and Christian Lea and a host of members of the public gave up their time to tidy the 10 kilometre route.

Volunteers on Sunday (Picture Tim Nash)

A spokesperson for The Bridgnorth 10k said: “They gave up their time on Sunday to tidy the 10k route and the town, clearing litter and green waste. All are proud of our town and want to see it as clean and tidy as possible. Well done everyone!”

James Gittins, who organised the tidy up said the group removed around a dozen big bags of rubbish from the streets.

The rubbish cllected by the litter pick

He said: “A massive thank you to everyone that turned out this morning for the Rotary Club litter pick it was a great town effort, special thanks goes to the towns community litter pickers, running club and councillor Christian Lea for liaising with Shropshire Council. Fantastic effort, long may this continue.”

Bridgnorth 10k

The Bridgnorth 10k is being held on Sunday, October 20, at 11am and has joined forces this year with Severn Hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care.

Severn Hospice is an independent charity serving Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and North Powys, caring for patients in its hospices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown and in their homes.

The charity gives support free of charge to families across Shropshire and North Powys who are living with an incurable illness.