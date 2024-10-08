'Very impressed': Hollywood's James McAvoy was taught bushcraft skills by Shropshire company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

James Hehir says he was impressed by McAvoy's ability to learn after just one 20 minute instruction lesson on how to start a fire by using the bow drill method.

Not only that, McAvoy was able to repeat the instructions word for word after hearing them just once.

Mr Hehir, who runs Spirited Adventure from a 13 acre site at Monkhopton, near Bridgnorth, used to be a television documentary editor and film maker before realising that his real passion in life is for the outdoors.

James McAvoy using the bow method to create fire. Picture: Spirited Adventure

He said: "I was very impressed with him. I asked if I could have a couple of hours to teach him but they said I had 20 minutes.

"I gave him instruction after instruction with the bow drill and he word for word repeated them in a scene on camera."

Spirited Adventure is a bushcraft and survival skills haven near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, run by James Hehir

Mr Hehir, aged 53, lives near Ludlow, with his partner Anne Marie Foy, 48, and their children Roisin, 15, and Corin, 13, who they home educate.

But during his career in television he made contacts including OSCAR and BAFTA winning production designer James Price. His credits include Poor Things and The Iron Claw.

He was asked to act as the bushcraft, friction fire and foraging instructor for the cast and crew.

The coaching and filming took place in the Malvern Hills in 2023.

"It was a thrilling experience working with James Price and helping him and his team to realise the director’s vision," said Mr Hehir who set up the business 10 years ago. They moved to Shropshire from Islington in London a few years later.

"His scene involved the cast - Aisling Franciosi, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNair and Alix West Lefler, sitting around the camp and being taught by James McAvoy's character, Paddy, how to make a fire by friction, using the bow drill method.

"On the day of filming the camp fire scene at Eastnor Obelisk in the Malvern Hills, I only had a limited amount of one to one time with James to coach him with the bow drill friction fire method and how to convert the ember into flame with a tinder bundle.

"My main concern was that it may not be enough time for James to master the skill sufficiently for the cameras.

"I started by showing James how the bow drill works and explaining the component parts - bearing block, spindle, hearth board, ember pan and bow.

"I demonstrated the kneeling position, supporting the spindle arm and bowing technique, all of which are critical in producing an ember which then must be placed in a tinder bundle and blown into flame.

"It’s a difficult task for anyone on their first attempt, and I knew time was short for James to practice and then accomplish it on camera."

He added: "What reassured me was how quickly and proficiently James picked up all the skills of creating friction fire using the bow drill.

"On his first attempt, he produced an ember and blew the tinder bundle into flame.

"Achieving this with such proficiency on a first attempt is an awesome achievement."

He added: "Little did I know that James was memorising them to use as his own dialogue in the upcoming scene.

"Start slowly to build the heat, only when you start to see the smoke you need to speed up slightly. If it squeaks you need press harder, and when you see the black coals gathering in the notch you need to go as fast as possible while applying more pressure with the spindle.

"He remembered every single word I said, which he then delivered, verbatim, on camera.

"James then went on to produce an ember and flaming tinder bundle four more times on four different takes without any fails.

"It was a real pleasure to watch him make five successful friction fires in a row - once in training with me and then four more times on camera.

"I was on standby behind the camera to leap in and offer advice or conclude the bow drill, fortunately I did not need to, as my coaching had done the job."

Mr Hehir hasn't seen the new film yet but plans to, hopefully at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.