'Much-loved' headteacher who ran village school for 26 years dies aged 97

Mrs Ida Owen was head of Stottesdon Church of England Primary School for 26 years, retiring in July 1986.

The funeral is at Telford Crematorium on October 9 at 12.30pm, with a post-funeral reception at Cleobury North Village Hall.

She hailed from Cleobury North, and went to teacher training college in Tottenham soon after the war, and would tell how she would play darts in the pub with Tottenham Hotspur footballers.

She started teaching in 1947 at Highley Infants School and then in 1952 went to Burwarton School where she worked until taking over as headmistress at Stottesdon in 1960.

Apart from her love of teaching, sport was another of her passions.

She played cricket, tennis and, one of her big loves, hockey, and when she gave up playing she helped in organising. She played for Burwarton Ladies Hockey Club on the cricket ground and when she finished playing would support them home and away.

After her parents died she moved to Bridgnorth, where she had many school friends from her time at Bridgnorth Grammar School, and continued to enjoy watching sports as well as joining the gardening club, historical society and was always an active Women's Institute member.

After retirement she would go with her brother, himself a footballer and cricketer, to Worcester to watch Worcester County Cricket Club play.

Among her big pastimes were reading, crosswords, and watching sport on television, and her nieces Pauline and Muriel fondly remember that she would have the television on watching the football, the radio by her side listening to the cricket, and would also be doing sudoku and a crossword at the same time.

She died peacefully at home and the day before she died was still watching television and doing crosswords.

Affectionately known as "Miss Carter" to many, she married George Owen when in her 50s, but sadly was only to enjoy a few years of marriage with him before being widowed.

Mrs Owen loved travelling, and in the 1950s – days when people did not go abroad on holiday as they do today – she flew to places like Italy and Austria, and over time visited most of Europe. When she retired she did longer journeys, including safaris in Kenya and across Canada and America by train.