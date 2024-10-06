Delivery for the Severn Valley Railway...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Motorcyclist Chris Chadd snapped the low loading truck carrying steam train 7903 Foremarke Hall in Bridgnorth town centre on Friday.

Chris said: “It was just a being there at right time. I was on my Harley Davidson and stopped and parked up to let it through and was lucky to catch it in time.

“It was coming down the hill from Whitburn St onto Pound Street heading towards the Severn Valley Railway.”

The steam train is owned and run by the Great Western Railway and was one of the 79XX series built in Swindon in 1949 and is likely a surprise visitor for a forthcoming SVR event.

SVR has been approached for details.