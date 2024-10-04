Former mayor slams council's spending in Shrewsbury as residents elsewhere suffer 'ruthless cuts'
The former mayor of Bridgnorth has slammed the amount of investment Shropshire Council is spending in Shrewsbury, which she says comes at a cost to other towns in the county.
Councillor Rachel Connolly, who represents Bridgnorth on Shropshire Council, has pointed to the recent investment of £28 million to revamp a sports village in Shrewsbury.
Last week, councillors at the cash-strapped Conservative-run authority voted to approve initial spending of £2.25 million on the project to allow the drawing up of detailed designs and to submit a planning application.
The Sports Village at Sundorne is set to be transformed with a 25metre-long competition pool at its heart plus seating for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors.