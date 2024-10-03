Residents angry at threat of £500 fine for putting rubbish out night before collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Householders in Cartway in Bridgnorth, which connects High Town to Low Town, have been told by Shropshire Council they could even be landed with a £500 bill for fly-tipping if they put their bin bags out the night before the refuse workers come.

Due to the narrow nature of the street, residents and businesses do not have conventional wheelie bins due to fears they would cause an obstruction, so they have to place bin bags out for collection.

But following complaints that rubbish had been building up on the top of the street and was causing an obstruction, Shropshire Council sent out warning letters this week threatening fines.