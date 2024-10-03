I've kept my eye on the ball as a football referee for more than 50 years – but now I'm finally retiring!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harry Worrall, 87, from East Park, Wolverhampton, first put on his referee shirt after being asked to officiate for his local team, Star Aluminium FC, in Bridgnorth in 1966.

The team, which was started by the Bridgnorth-based metals group, Star Aluminium, was made up of players from the factory floor and by the late 90s even competed in the West Midlands Premier League division.

Now, Harry has announced his grand retirement from the sport, ending a career that saw him moderate matches all over the world, and even refereeing a match which starred a young Wayne Rooney.

Harry started refereeing at 28-years-old after being asked to take the role up by his club. Pictured in 1966 on his first day as a referee

Talking about his career, Harry said: "They were just asking for referees and I thought I would give it a go.