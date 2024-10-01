Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

'Bruce's Bar - The Stumble Inn' at Oldbury Grange care home was opened by Bridgnorth deputy mayor, Chris Aked, and his wife Gillie at the weekend.

Deputy Mayor Chris Aked and wife Gillie - picture: Oldbury Grange

Oldbury Grange said the new residents' bar was so named after one of the home's residents, Tony Bruce, whose son-in-law did all the work bringing his father-in-law's idea to fruition.

The care home said: “Welcome to Bruce’s bar, The Stumble Inn! Our bar was opened by the deputy mayor and his lovely wife, Gillie at our celebration ball.

“The name Bruce’s Bar comes from one of our cherished residents, Tony Bruce. We’re incredibly grateful to his talented son-in-law, Shaun, for the amazing craftsmanship he showed in building and installing our bar.

“We feel very fortunate that he dedicated his time and skills to bring this project to life. Cheers to you all.”