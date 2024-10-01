Hospital friends group takes a trip back in time at historic Telford villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital’s Butterfly Cafe members and volunteers had exclusive access to Sunnycroft in Wellington on a group day trip on Friday.

The Friends group on Friday

The house is a National Trust suburban villa once owned by a brewing family.

They started their visit with light refreshments and were then given a fascinating insight into the history of this charming Victorian house by Lou and a team of volunteers. Transport was provided by Bridgnorth Community Transport Group.

The next Butterfly Cafe for people living with dementia and memory loss takes place between 2pm and 4pm in the coffee shop at Bridgnorth Hospital on Friday, November 1.

Prior to that the group will meet there for a cup of tea and a chat as part of their ‘Talking Tables’ informal get-togethers.

This group has plenty of room for new members and organise both day trips, in-house activities and occasionally invite guest speakers along for informative chats.

For more information, email bridgnorthlof@gmail.com.