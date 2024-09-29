Royal cheese makers selling £1.5m mansion near Bridgnorth - complete with three prized goats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert and Sarah Hampton have spent the last 20 years running Brock Hall Farm Dairy near Bridgnorth.

The couple supply the Royal household with cheese made from their herd of pure Sannen goats. Their artisan foods are also stocked by top retailers including Harrods and Selfridges as well as being sought by Michelin starred chefs.

They are now moving home and are selling their luxury country farmhouse for £1.5 million.

The property is set in 14 acres of arable land and boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the ground floor a huge indoor swimming pool, sauna and gym overlooking the stunning Clee Hills.

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

The well-maintained gardens include a bespoke children’s play area, a Hartley Botanic greenhouse, raised vegetable beds and soft fruit cages.

Explaining their decision to sell, Sarah said: “Brock Hall is a house with history, a place to realise dreams and passions and where imagination and potential join and take flight.

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

“There are bespoke food-safe premises for all manner of production, with a milking parlour and pump room still intact and a mature apple cider orchard capable of producing 500 litres of cider every year.”

In a quirky twist, the couple are also including three of their prized goats with the sale of the property.

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

Sarah added: “Over the years, the goats have all found new homes except for three pet goats which could be happily included in the sale.

“That would make us extremely delighted as the goats are friendly, helpful, placid and intelligent animals. Their names are Patti, Mojo and Miss Monkey.

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

“We don’t expect the new owners to throw themselves into food production and farming as we did.

“However, the scope and possibilities for the outbuildings are immense and could range from extra dwellings for relatives/family, to lucrative holiday lets.”

The property is being sold by estate agents Berriman Eaton.

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

Photo: Berriman Eaton/SWNS

Director Caroline Eaton said: “There is so much to talk about when it comes to Brock Hall, and we know from the early interest alone that it’s going to be in demand.

“It really is a stunning family home, set in sizeable grounds and with outside buildings that offer an ideal space for storage, or a variety of business uses, such as food starts-up or for entrepreneurs keen to venture into holiday lets.

“How many times are you going to buy a place that has had a royal seal of approval.”