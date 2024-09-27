Bridgnorth folk urged to get their steps in as annual event returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Up the Steps Walk is organised by Bridgnorth Rotary Club, and has traditionally raised thousands of pounds for good causes, with each walker paying £10 to enter and being able to raise money for their own charity.

The walk is around the older parts of Bridgnorth, using 10 different sets of steps to progress from High Town to Low Town including Friars Loade, Granary, Bank, St Leonards, Stoneway, St Marys, Library, Seven Sixes, Cannon and Ebenezer. It takes about two hours to complete.

Organiser Elwyn Jones, secretary of the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, said last year 76 competitors took part and the event riaised more than £6,400 for various charities.

The 2024 Up the Steps Walk takes place on Sunday, October 13.

To enter email your name and postal address to: stepswalk2021@btinternet.com and you will receive an entry pack.

Entry fees cost £10 for adults and registration on the day takes place at the Town Hall from 1.15pm.