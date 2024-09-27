Photographer launches calendar plan to help restore town's historic church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liz Reid moved to Bridgnorth around a year ago and became a member of the congregation of St Mary Magdalene Church on East Castle Street.

The church, which was designed by Thomas Telford and built in 1792, like many old ecclesiastical buildings is in constant need of maintenance.

Wanting to do something for he new home town, Liz, a professional freelance photographer, decided to create a calendar of Bridgnorth to raise money for the church.

The Church of St Mary Magdalene in Bridgnorth

But rather than fill it with her own photography, she is appealing for local people to dig out some of their shots of the town

She said: “I thought it would be great to get some community spirit behind this by asking residents and visitors to submit your wonderful photos to potentially be published as a feature photo in the calendar.

“I'm after all seasons, preferably landscape and they must be of something in Bridgnorth. It could be a view from Castle Walk, the church itself, the high street, or anything else related to Bridgnorth.”

Elizabeth Reid (picture: Benjamin Celeste Argyle)

She said images selected for the 2025 Bridgnorth calendar will be credited to the individual photographer and the calendars will be printed using a local printer to keep all the funds in the local economy.

All profits will be going to the Church. Liz is also asking local businesses if they would like to sponsor the calendar. Anybody who is interested should get in touch at bridgnorthcalendar@gmail.com.

Photos for the calendar should be submitted by October 1 and if you'd like to sign up for the pre-launch or register your interest in purchasing a calendar, you can do so via: subscribepage.io/bridgnorthcalendar2025