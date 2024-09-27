Barrier repair set to be complete by 'end of financial year' after council fails to get driver to pay for damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The damage, which included several lighting columns and a wall at New Road in the town has had barriers in place near a precipitous embankment for almost nine months.

A car crashed 50m down the embankment but no-one was injured and a meeting was told that the driver 'absconded'.

Councillor Rachel Connolly, who is also a town councillor and former mayor in Bridgnorth, said: "The combination of temporary barriers often vandalised, and a lack of adequate lighting is causing significant concern from residents regarding their safety."

Councillor Connolly put her concerns to a full Shropshire Council meeting on Thursday .

She added: "Given that it has been nine months, a considerable time since the incident, please can I ask when this issue will be resolved, and the safety of this thoroughfare restored."

New Road is a well-used road and footpath connecting Low Town with High Town on a steep gradient. Temporary barriers of up to 20m in length have been in place since then but are "regularly knocked over making the area unsafe, requiring immediate attention."

Councillor Connolly said the vehicle caused extensive damage to the original barriers, the barrier posts, and the barrier foundations.

"The vehicle further destroyed a street lighting asset and the associated cabling, which means at least six out of eight streetlights have not been working since December 2023.

"It also damaged a brick wall further away from the immediate area at the top of a set of steps."

Councillor Dan Morris, Shropshire Council's highways portfolio holder, said the incident in the latter part of 2023 followed a driver losing control. They "absconded" he said and they had tried to find them to pay for the damage.

"We attempted to trace the driver without success," he said.

"We will need to carry out the work at a cost of £25,000."

He said the design and rebuild work will be completed by the end of the financial year in April.

Following the meeting, councillor Connolly said the response by the council was "disappointing".

She said: "With the design and bulk of the build to be completed by end of financial year, it is going to be difficult for residents and drivers as the street lights can’t be repaired as it is unsafe to do so.

"Personally I found it a very disappointing response with no apparent concern or recognition for the residents and drivers."