Emergency services attended Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth on the A458 last night (September 25) where two saloon vehicles had collided.

Shropshire Fire and rescue Service received a call at 8.37pm reporting the incident, and sent two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Wellington Fire Stations to the scene including the 'incident support unit' and rescue tender.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the police also attended the incident where one patient required treatment.

A woman was cut free from a vehicle with assistance of fire crews and treated for 'potentially serious injuries' before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in the crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance statement said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A458 near Bridgnorth at 8.30pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision and there was one patient requiring treatment.

"The woman was cut free from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital."

The incident concluded at 9.22pm.