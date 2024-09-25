Smoking washing machine leads to fire service call out
A burning washing machine saw the fire crew called to a village home on Tuesday night.
The incident in Golden Acres, in Alveley near Bridgnorth was reported to Shropshire Fire and rescue Service at around 9pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said they received reports a washing machine was emitting smoke.
The spokesperson added: "Crews isolated the item and removed it from the property."