Smoking washing machine leads to fire service call out

A burning washing machine saw the fire crew called to a village home on Tuesday night.

By Richard Williams
Published

The incident in Golden Acres, in Alveley near Bridgnorth was reported to Shropshire Fire and rescue Service at around 9pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said they received reports a washing machine was emitting smoke.

The spokesperson added: "Crews isolated the item and removed it from the property."

