Shropshire villagers rally round to clear church land to turn it into a community 'haven'

The land, around the size of a football pitch, has belonged to St Mary's Church in Highley for decades and the villagers plan to turn it into a community garden.

Land in Highley has been donated by the church so that villagers can turn it into a community garden..Front centre is Dan Giles from Phoenix Gas Homecare. The company have donated their time for free for the project..

The parcel of land is thought to have been bequeathed to the church by a former parishioner and various plans of what to do with it had taken place over the years, including building a second place of worship, but none of the proposals came into fruition.

For more than 20 years the land has sat unused, but now the church, which belongs to the Diocese of Hereford, has donated the land to the villagers, who plan to turn it into a community garden.

Linda Evans, one of the villagers who is spearheading the initiative said: “It is early days at the moment, but the church has now given us this land so we are hoping to turn it into a garden for the local people, a haven for the community.”

A volunteer in Highley on the land that has been donated by the church so that villagers can turn it into a community garden..

She said the land is overgrown, and before anything could be done, it had to be cleared of debris and overgrowth.

And there was no shortage of volunteers on Monday to help with the weeding and bagging up.

“We had a local businessman, Daniel Giles who runs Phoenix Gas Home Care, volunteer his lads and their time for today and lots of us have turned out to get stuck in,” said Linda.

“The weather has been awful but we hope to get it done today.”

Volunteers working to clear the land

She said once the site is cleared the community will get together and decide what they want in the garden.

Linda said: “It is for the community so the community will decide what they would like it for, whether a place to get some peace, or land for children to play on. Now the church is on board we can begin to plan.”