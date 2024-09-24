Emergency services called to early morning crash near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Hilton near Bridgnorth, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 4.44am.

Two fire crews including the rescue tender were sent to the incident, with police and the ambulance service also at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was trapped on their arrival, with one person in the care of the ambulance service.