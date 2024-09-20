Downed tree causes overnight power cuts in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A crew from Bridgnorth fire station was called to The Friar's Field at around midnight.

National Grid was also called to isolate the power while the fire service removed the tree.

Posting the news on Friday morning, Bridgnorth Fire Station's Facebook page said: “We are currently in attendance at power cables which are arcing on The Friars Field caused by a fallen tree.

“Crews are standing by awaiting the arrival of National Grid to isolate the power before we enter the area.”

In an update at 1am the crew said National Grid had isolated the grid, which was likely to cause power outages in a wider area.

Residents in several areas of Bridgnorth, including the Grove and the Well Meadow parts of the town, woke to find their power had been off in the night.

National Grid said that all homes in the area should have had their power restored within a few hours.