Barn with separate annex, paddock and stables listed for sale under £1 million

The Owl House in Sidbury, Bridgnorth has been described as a "perfect country escape" due to its rural location and views over the countryside.

There are several 'wonderful' countryside walks nearby to the property which has been appointed by the current owners and "extended to provide exceptional living accommodation."

Extensive gardens at The Owl House, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

Listed for £997,950 with Nock Deighton, The Owl House's interior has been designed and styled "to an impeccable standard" according to the listing.

The property is an ideal modern day home, featuring six bedrooms, extensive gardens and a paddock, generous parking and annexe accommodation.

Views of surrounding countryside, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The listing says: "Set amidst the stunning Shropshire countryside, this beautiful barn with its separate annex and detached double garage is located close to Sidbury and within seven miles of the historic market town of Bridgnorth."

Entering the barn, the welcoming entrance hall features an Indian sandstone floor and offers a cloakroom, understairs store and French doors opening to a rear courtyard style garden area.

Kitchen/dining area, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The barn's hallway leads to a large kitchen/dining area which us fitted with a ceiling speaker system, and the 'delightful' sitting room provides an inset clearview log burner with an inglenook fireplace while doors lead into an oak framed garden room.

Oak garden room, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The garden room takes advantage of the stunning countryside setting and bifold doors lead out from the property.

On the first floor is four 'good sized' bedrooms, and two benefit from en-suite facilities. Additionally, a 'glazed' link provides access to the front and rear of the property as well as to the additional living space and bedrooms which is ideal for use as a separate annex.

Living area, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The listing says: "This comprises of an open plan living and kitchen area. The kitchen is fitted with units, a sink unit with mixer tap, and cupboard for a washing machine and tumble drier. An understairs cupboard provides useful storage space. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a shower room."

The separate annexe, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

Electric gates open to The Owl House and its own private gravelled driveway with generous parking, and an oak framed double garage offers great storage.

Large garage, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The extensive well-maintained gardens are mainly laid to lawn and feature an orchard area, and summerhouse.

Summer house in the garden, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The listing adds "a superb 'wrap around' paved terrace provides a sheltered seating area ideal for entertaining during the summer months. A further decked terrace provides a most idyllic spot for evening drinks.

Extensive gardens at The Owl House, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

"The gardens enjoy private aspects with uninterrupted Shropshire views bordered by neighbouring farmland."

In addition to the gardens that are approximately one acre in size is an adjoining paddock with stables and a store that extends to approximately 0.7 of an acre.

A paddock and stables part of 1.7 acres of land, picture: Rightmove and Nock Deighton

The listing adds that there is a public footpath running through "part of the westerly boundary along hedgerow."

Further information on the barn sale can be found on Rightmove.