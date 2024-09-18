'Never mind my hedge – what about the potholes?' Villager shocked by council's 'galling' request

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Netherton Lane in Highley, near Bridgnorth, is so rutted villager John Titlow said it is “dangerous” and “almost impassable”.

He said: "The potholes have been getting progressively worse for around six months. To avoid them you must drive on the opposite side of the road on the approach to a sharp bend.

The pot holes

“It is getting to the point where it is really dangerous. Cars are driving on the wrong side of the road around a blind bend. If something is not done, somebody is going to get hurt.”