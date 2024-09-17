Two town centre roads to close for five days for resurfacing work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Old Smithfield Road and North Gate in Bridgnorth are to be resurfaced from Monday, September 30 to Saturday, October 5.

Work will take place from 8pm to 6am each day, and the road will be closed during these times.

North Gate, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

Shropshire Council states that during the closures, a signed diversion will be place and access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so.

The closure of Old Smithfield Road and North Gate. Photo: Shropshire Council

The diversion is pointing drivers along Innage Lane, The Hookfield, Victoria Road and past Bridgnorth Library.

But the authority has said road users may be able to chose an alternative route depending on their vehicle type.

Any changes will be displayed on yellow advanced warning signs and online at: one.network