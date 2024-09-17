'Oh Deere!' Shropshire villagers seek tractor driver who caused 'extensive damage' to ancient stone barn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villagers in Middleton Priors near Bridgnorth say the driver of the “massive, green, John Deere tractor” swiped the barn earlier this month.

Despite leaving extensive damage, the driver left the scene.

One villager who didn't want to be named said: “On September 2,at 11am, a massive, green John Deere tractor pulling a long, empty, flatbed trailer careered around the blind, hairpin bend outside our cottage at such speed that it collided with the corner of the barn next door, causing extensive damage, before leaving the scene without stopping.

“Unusually and thankfully, no one was outside or on the road at this time. Despite requesting information locally in Ditton Priors via leaflets and social media, no one has owned up or come forward, except local contracted tractor drivers, who thought it humorous to joke about it on social media.”