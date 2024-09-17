Floral tributes left at scene of tragic A442 collision near Bridgnorth that killed motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Flowers have been laid at the scene of a fatal collision on the A442 in Quatford, following the death of a motorcyclist on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was riding a motorcycle on the road between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster when it was involved in a collision with a white Dacia 4x4.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called at around 9.46am. Despite receiving advanced life support, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal crash

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a man who was the motorcyclist who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him at the scene. Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene.”

Following the incident, multiple posts on social media have thanked those who stopped to help.

The collision occurred at around 9.45am on Sunday on the A442 near Quatford

West Mercia Police said no arrests had been made in relation to the incident, with a spokesman adding that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage of the incident, or in the moments before, has been asked to contact police, by calling PC Kully Singh on 07773 054025 or e-mailing DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.