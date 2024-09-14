Traffic order ahead of men's health testing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Lions are holding their annual PSA evening in the town's Castle Hall next month.

Almost a 1,000 men are expected too attend the event, which provides simple PSA blood tests that help to spot the early signs of prostate cancer.

Since 2009, more than 11,000 men have been tested by the Lions in the town and it is estimated that the lives of 400 in the area have been saved.

Men, who have to book online, are given a five minute appointment for a simple blood test, which is taken by a nurse with laboratory results coming back with a few days. The booking system means the process takes less than five minutes, but due to the volume of men wishing to be tested, traffic issues have arisen in the past.

The Lions PSA event sees more than 900 men tested

This year's testing event takes place on October 2 at 5.30pm and Howard Davis of The Bridgnorth Lions they have got a temporary traffic order thi syear to help the night run smoothly.

He said: “We expect that there will be over 900 men taking the test, and many of these will be travelling by car and wanting to park in the Listley Street Car Park.

“As there will be cars parked on one side of Listley Street, it causes congestion with drivers wanting to both leave the car park and arrive at the same time.

“To avoid congestion Bridgnorth Lions have obtained a Temporary Traffic Order allowing for the road to become one way between 5pm and 8.30pm. Access to the car park will be via the High Street.”

He added that Bookings can be made via bridgnorthlions.org.uk website which links to the Graham Fulford site that takes the bookings.