Railway shows guest loco's bold new look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The saddle tank engine No 51456 is a guest from the Lancashire and Yorkshire Trust and the East Lancashire Railway.

In reality, its British Railways livery never existed, as it never passed into BR stock.

It has now been repainted, ahead of Severn Valley Railway's Autumn Steam Gala taking place on September 19-22, into its authentic identity as LMS 11456, the number it would have received had it not been sold to industry by the LMS in 1937 .

The new livery (Picture SVR/Liam Barnes)

Revealing the new locomotive's new LMS livery, SVR managing director Gus Dunster said: “Quite simply, it looks stunning. We can’t wait to see it paired with our beautiful set of vintage LMS carriages at the Autumn Steam Gala. It’s going to an historic moment, as this is something that hasn’t been seen for more than 80 years!

“Alongside our own Stanier Mogul, No 13268, it’s going to be quite the sight! This really is shaping up to be a fabulous event.”

​The event stars three other guests - 2999 ‘Lady of Legend’, 45596 ‘Bahamas’ and Black Five 44932.

​The SVR home fleet will also be in service including 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’ and Stanier Mogul 13268 in LMS lined-black livery.

A busy timetable will be operating with early morning and late evening services along with goods trains and trains stopping at Eardington Station.

More information and tickets: svr.co.uk