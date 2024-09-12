Owner of popular biker cafe explains closure reason as he reflects on 'some great times'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adrian Goodall and his partner Karen took over the running of the popular Food Stop cafe in Quatford, near Bridgnorth, two decades ago.

But Mr Goodall, who is 68 and is suffering from ill health, decided to call time on the cafe but was hoping to pass on the eatery to a fellow businessman.

But he said: “We were hoping to pass the business on to the owner of the kebab shop nearby but the landlord has said they want the keys back, which is a shame."

Mr Goodall, himself a keen biker, said taking over the Food Stop 20 years ago, which is to close its doors for the last time on September 22, had been a risk.