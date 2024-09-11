Harvest collection for foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Town Council and Bridgnorth Lions for the event set to take place next Friday.

Bridgnorth Food Bank is the town's mayor, Ian Wellings' chosen charity.

On September 20 between 9am and 1pm, a stall will be set up at the market in Bridgnorth, featuring representatives from the Town Council, and the Lions Club.

The stall aims to raise funds and encourage donations from community members and businesses to support those in need.

Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary contributions will be accepted throughout the event.

Bridgnorth Food Bank provides an emergency food service for local people in crisis and has supported many families over the years.

The Food Bank is currently in urgent need of: tinned meat, tinned fruit, tinned soup, tinned vegetables, breakfast cereals, long-life milk and cook-in-sauces. “Bags for life” and ordinary strong carrier bags.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Town Council said: “If you are able to do so, please visit the stall on September 20 to make a contribution. Every donation, big or small, will make a significant impact.”