Severn Valley Railway is full steam ahead for Christmas as it reveals festive plans

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) says this festive season they will have a selection of events to appeal to everyone from families to foodies to festive music fans.

“Our popular Santa Trains have rightfully claimed their place as a Christmas tradition for many families,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager. “We’ve an all-new professional panto show at Arley for 2024 featuring the mischievous elves Jingle and Jangle, and Father Christmas himself will be making an appearance on stage too.”

Santa Trains depart from the winter wonderland of Kidderminster town station, and services run on weekends from November 30, plus December 23 and Christmas Eve. There’s a present for each child, and reserved seating for the whole family.

Meanwhile, the Enchanted Express departs from Bridgnorth with Santa and his friends on board, on weekends starting November 30 plus Christmas Eve.

“This is a truly magical family experience,” explained Lewis. “It’s build around the classic poem, Twas the Night before Christmas, and features narration by the unmistakable voice of Dame Julie Walters. Each child will receive a present, and of course there’s reserved seating for the whole family.”

For food and drink lovers, the SVR has curated a range of first-class dining experiences for Christmas. On selected dates in December, there are Enchanted Afternoon Teas, Festive Gin Trains, a premium Yuletide Evening Dining Experience and the Festive Spice Train. New for this year is the Evening Santa Pies service, which features a two-course meal and departs from Kidderminster on December 13 and 20.

If a festive musical journey is what you’re looking for, then the SVR’s Carol Trains are a must. Combining the magic of heritage rail travel in the darkness of a winter’s evening, you’ll travel from Kidderminster to The Engine House at Highley, for a Christmas concert amongst the locomotives on display. Mulled wine and mince pies will be on sale.

“All-in-all, we’ve got Christmas all wrapped up with our range of experience,” added Lewis. “This is such a special time of year, and in the heritage setting of the Severn Valley Railway, it’s sure to be the perfect chance to make memories!”

For more information on the range of Christmas experiences at the SVR, and to book tickets, visit svr.co.uk