Two-car crash at roundabout leads to fire service call-out
Fire officers were called out to a two-car crash at a roundabout.
The incident took place on the Green Lane Roundabout at Stanmore, Bridgnorth, at around 11.30pm yesterday.
One fire crew was sent to the scene and found two vehicles which had been involved in a collision.
Officers made sure the vehicles were electrically safe and finished at the scene at around midnight.