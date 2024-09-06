Shropshire fishing spot named second most picturesque in the UK
The River Severn has been revealed as one of the most picturesque fishing locations in the UK.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new study by The House of Bruar has revealed the River Severn is the second most beautiful fishing spot in the country.
The Scottish country clothing specialists have compiled a list of the UK's most popular fishing spots and ranked the top 10 most attractive according to the number of Instagram hashtags tagged to each location.
The top spot is claimed by the River Avon, with 108,813 hashtags.