Police appeal for help to find missing 73-year-old woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hazel was last seen yesterday on Bakehouse Lane in Chorley at around 12.40pm.

It is believed she could still be in the area.

She is described as having short grey hair, of a slim build and around 5ft 7in tall.

Hazel was last seen wearing a green puffer jacket, with grey tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones, said: “We are asking people who live on Bakehouse Lane or in the surrounding areas to please review their CCTV, or doorbell footage, to see if Hazel has been captured cameras around the time she was last seen.

“If you have captured Hazel’s movements, have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact police immediately as we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01743 264807 quoting incident 436i of September 2, 2024.