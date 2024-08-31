Latest fire reported on railway embankment near Bridgnorth makes five in less than a week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer were called to a railway embankment near Highley on Saturday morning after reports of a fire on a railway embankment.

The team found around 50 metres of hedgerow were alight in the blaze and spent around an hour and a half working at the scene.

On Friday, crews were called to two fires on railway embankments near the hillside town just 15 minutes apart.

The first call came in at around 3.15pm at Chelmarsh, while the second call reported an embankment fire in Eardington had spread to a nearby garden.

On Monday, August 26, firefighters battled two fires on railway embankments near Bridgnorth just an hour apart.

The first was near Eardington while the second was at Hampton Loade.