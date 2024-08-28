Watch: Bridgnorth bride 'blown away' after brother makes her wedding dress from scratch
A bride was "blown away" after her brother spent 120 hours making her dream wedding dress from scratch.
Reagen Varross, 28, had always promised to create his sister's, Brooke Evans, 30, wedding dress.
The couture fashion designer spent 120 hours making the gown - which combined elements of a "vintage design" with a "modern twist".
Brooke couldn't have been happier with her dress and tied the knot on August 17.
Brooke, a hairdresser from Bridgnorth said: “The whole day was a dream.
"When I saw the dress I was very emotional – it was all totally couture – I was blown away."
The creation process started with a toile - a mock-up of the dress in a basic fabric - allowing for adjustments and alterations before moving on to the final fabric.
Brooke wanted a dress in keeping with the couple's wish for the wedding not to be too overly formal.