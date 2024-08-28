Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Reagen Varross, 28, had always promised to create his sister's, Brooke Evans, 30, wedding dress.

The couture fashion designer spent 120 hours making the gown - which combined elements of a "vintage design" with a "modern twist".

Brooke couldn't have been happier with her dress and tied the knot on August 17.

Brooke, a hairdresser from Bridgnorth said: “The whole day was a dream.

"When I saw the dress I was very emotional – it was all totally couture – I was blown away."

The creation process started with a toile - a mock-up of the dress in a basic fabric - allowing for adjustments and alterations before moving on to the final fabric.

Brooke Evans, 30, in her wedding dress made by her brother Reagen Varross, 28, alongside her husband Alex, 35. Photo: Tony Hailstone Photography / SWNS

Brooke wanted a dress in keeping with the couple's wish for the wedding not to be too overly formal.