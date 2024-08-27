Ambulance called to rush hour crash near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident on the A454 Rudge Heath to Hilton occurred at around 8.30am, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved two saloon cars and while no occupants were trapped in the vehicles, ambulance crews attended.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.