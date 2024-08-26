Tutor's joy for teen who hasn't been to school for six years but passes English exam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Elspeth and tutor Sarah

Elspeth Cadwallader was diagnosed eight years ago with Myalgia Encephalomyelitis (ME) when she was aged just 10.

ME is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects the entire body and can cause excruciating pain and profound fatigue that makes even brief conversations exhausting.

The condition has meant that Elspeth has been bed-bound for the last four years, and unable to perform basic tasks such as swallowing solids, brushing her teeth, sitting up, holding her head upright, showering, or walking, except for very brief periods of time.

Elspeth and mum Ursula

Her illness has meant Elspeth has not been to a school in six years, but the teen, who lives in Muxton, has been determined to pass her GCSEs, even if it means studying them one at a time.

With the help of mum Ursula, Elspeth decided to see if she could find a tutor and the pair found Bridgnorth teacher, Sarah Issacs, who started her tutoring businesses in 2020 and specialises in teaching children who are unable to go to school.

“She has been a beacon of hope,” said Elspeth's mum, Ursula. “ME is an unpredictable disease that demands meticulous management. Sarah demonstrated remarkable empathy and dedication, becoming an essential part of Elspeth's educational journey.

“Although Elspeth's health often prevented her from attending online classes, Sarah consistently prioritised her well-being, ensuring that her education adapted to her fluctuating condition rather than the other way around. This thoughtful approach prevented any further deterioration in Elspeth's health.”

She said last year, Sarah helped Elspeth achieve Grade 7 in English Literature, and this year, despite receiving just 10 lessons, the teen has now passed Grade 6 in English Literature.

“Sarah's unwavering support enabled Elspeth to excel in English language studies, earning a commendable grade 7 last year,” said Ursula. “This year, despite her health constraints allowing her to focus on only one subject at a time, Elspeth chose to study English Literature.

“I am over the moon. Her dedication and hard work paid off when she achieved a grade 6 after attending just one lesson a week for 10 weeks. Her achievements, especially this year, are a testament to her resilience and determination, and we couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments.”

Sarah Isaacs, who has been an English teacher since 1988 and is also a children's author, added: “I am so incredibly proud of Elspeth and the work she has put in to gain her GCSE. She really needs to let the world know that it is possible to reach your dream goal with a bit of support, hard work and a lot of determination.

“What sets Elspeth apart is the astonishing fact that she accomplished this feat after attending only 10 lessons. Her remarkable performance is truly extraordinary, in particular as Elspeth has also been extremely ill over the last few years and hasn't been to school in that time.”