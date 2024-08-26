Flower farmer to give society talk
A specialist in British Blooms is set to give a talk to the next meeting of a Shropshire horticultural society.
Katie Briggs Thomas who runs The Petal Passion Flower Farm in Monkhopton is at the Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society's next meeting.
Katie's businesses provides local blooms in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint of cut flowers.
She can be heard at the next society meeting at the library in Listley Street on Tuesday, September 3 at 7.30pm. All visitors are welcome.