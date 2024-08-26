Flower farmer to give society talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Katie Briggs Thomas who runs The Petal Passion Flower Farm in Monkhopton is at the Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society's next meeting.

Katie's businesses provides local blooms in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint of cut flowers.

She can be heard at the next society meeting at the library in Listley Street on Tuesday, September 3 at 7.30pm. All visitors are welcome.