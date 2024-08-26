Firefighters called to early morning car fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at around 6.35am, off Vicarage Bank in Highley.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had sent one crew from Bridgnorth to deal with the incident, which it described as "one car 100 per cent involved in fire".

Firefighters wore breathing equipment while they used two hoses to put out the blaze.