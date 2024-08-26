Disgust and anger among older people at impending winter fuel allowance cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The planned cuts are part of a series of decisions made by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reduce public spending, which includes the scaling back of the winter fuel payment which is worth between £100 and £300 for pensioner households each winter.

The policy is expected to reduce the number of pensioners who receive the winter fuel payment from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving the Treasury £1.4 billion, but would still be in place for people on pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Pensioners have also been encouraged by the Government to claim a pension top-up that will help beat the cuts, with an estimated 880,000 low-income pensioner households eligible to claim the credit, but failing to do so, and the deadline to apply for it is December 21.

In Bridgnorth, there was a feeling of discontent and disgust from pensioners and people who were related to pensioners about the cuts being made and anger at it being a Labour government who were making the cuts.

David and Marilyn Stokes were out in the town on a day out from Kidderminster and both said they were disappointed in the Labour Government making the cuts and felt very let down and angry.

David, 72, said: "My first reaction when I heard the announcement was anger and feeling let down by a so-called socialist government and I never had much faith in Kier Starmer, so for this to be his first act, a month into his premiership is disgraceful.